Mildred "Millie" Shlifka, nee Bloom, 88, beloved wife of the late Ron for over 58 wonderful years; loving and devoted mother of Jay (Denise) Shlifka and Debbie (Bruce) Bentcover; adored grandmother of Aric Shlifka , Lee (Lisa) Shlifka, Erin (David) Kohn and Jeff Bentcover; treasured and beloved great grandmother of Ayden, Brody, Stella, Billie, Harper and Ari; cherished sister of Estelle Adler; dear sister in law, aunt, cousin and great friend to many. Special thank you to Brookdale "The Hallmark" where she resided for the past of couple of years and to her dedicated caregiver, Windy. As much as we would love to honor her wonderful life with family and friends, we would never want to put anyone's health at risk during this global health crisis. For that reason , we made the difficult decision to have a private graveside service and will not be holding shiva at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jewish Federation of Chicago (JUF.org). For Information: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020