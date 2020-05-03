Mildred Stein
Mildred "Millie" Stein, 95, of Morton Grove. Beloved wife of the late Isadore Stein; loving mother of Michael Stein; cherished grandmother of Justine (Michael) Hess and great grandmother of Luca Hess; caring sister of Faye, Becky and the late Harry; loving aunt of many and a dear friend to all. Do to current circumstances, services are private. A public memorial service will held at a later date. Funeral service will be streamed live via the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. For further information please call 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
