Mildred "Millie" Stein, 95, of Morton Grove. Beloved wife of the late Isadore Stein; loving mother of Michael Stein; cherished grandmother of Justine (Michael) Hess and great grandmother of Luca Hess; caring sister of Faye, Becky and the late Harry; loving aunt of many and a dear friend to all. Do to current circumstances, services are private. A public memorial service will held at a later date. Funeral service will be streamed live via the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. For further information please call 847-256-5700.







