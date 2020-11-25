Mildred Stern, nee Fieldman, 106, passed away Nov. 19, 2020 in Chicago. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Jack Stern; devoted mother of Myron Bud Stern of Cleveland, OH, Alan Stern (Barbara Phelps) of Greater London, England, and the late Leon (Carolyn) Stern; proud grandmother of Daniel (Carri) Stern; caring sister of the late Hannah Feitler and Evelyn Lieb; will be missed by many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces. Due to the current health situation, services are private but can be found on the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 PM CST on Weds, Nov. 22. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Selfhelp Home, 908 W. Argyle, Chicago, IL 60640, or Congregation Rodfei Zedek, Chicago. Info: 847-256-5700.