Mildred "Millie" Suthers, age 94 of Highland Park, passed away peacefully April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard G. Suthers (2004). Beloved mother of Karen Rae Horwitz (Hector Izaguirre). Loving grandmother of Andrew and Benjamin Horwitz and also special grandmother to Reese Lawless, Taylor Lawless Jones, Eric and Amanda Izaguirre. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many and avid consumer of all things milk chocolate.
Services private. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held in the future when all can gather safely and stay healthy. During this time of social and physical distancing, Millie's family requests that you visit www.funerals.pro to share a condolence, a memory or a photo please. In lieu of flowers, donations to Adopt a Native Elder www.anelder.org are greatly appreciated in Millie's honor.
