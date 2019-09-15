Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Svehla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Svehla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Svehla Obituary
Mildred Svehla, 93, nee Wagner, beloved wife of the late Allen; loving mother of Al (Linda) & David (Ann) Svehla and Gail (Don) Kraska; proud grandmother of six and great-grandmother of eight; fond sister of the late Charles Wagner. She grew up in Berwyn, IL and enlisted in the Army Air Corp for Women at age 19 and graduated in Nursing from Norwegian American Hospital. She later worked as an RN at OakPark Hospital and was the School Nurse at Morton East HS. She loved working with the students there. Mildred dedicated her life to helping others. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, and visiting with friends. Memorial visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service 12:00 Noon at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the West Suburban Food Pantry, Woodridge, IL. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
Download Now