Mildred Svehla, 93, nee Wagner, beloved wife of the late Allen; loving mother of Al (Linda) & David (Ann) Svehla and Gail (Don) Kraska; proud grandmother of six and great-grandmother of eight; fond sister of the late Charles Wagner. She grew up in Berwyn, IL and enlisted in the Army Air Corp for Women at age 19 and graduated in Nursing from Norwegian American Hospital. She later worked as an RN at OakPark Hospital and was the School Nurse at Morton East HS. She loved working with the students there. Mildred dedicated her life to helping others. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, and visiting with friends. Memorial visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service 12:00 Noon at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the West Suburban Food Pantry, Woodridge, IL. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019