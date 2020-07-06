Mildred Teeman, Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence "Lawny" Teeman. Loving mother of Cheri Hamma and Jay (Diane) Teeman. Proud grandmother of Lindsey (Jamie) Hamma. Dear great-grandmother of Lennon and Lync. Graveside service, Ridgelawn Cemetery,5736 North Pulaski, Chicago. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive Skokie, Il 60077 www.ilholocaustmuseum.org
