Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Mildred W. Spector (nee Werth), age 103, loving daughter of the late Leo and Anna Werth; beloved wife of the late Solomon Spector; devoted mother of Alice (Mel) Williams and Allan (Anne) Spector; adored Grandma Millie of Lisa (Randyl) Soltz, Dr. Jonathan (Tracy) Williams, Marissa (Harris) Eisenberg and Stephen (Laura) Spector; cherished great-grandmother of Seth and Cameron Soltz, Paxton, Harper, and Madden Williams and Hailee and Charlotte Eisenberg; dearest sister of the late Archie (Ruth) Werth, Hannah (David) Choldin, Esther (Harry) Eller and Erwin (Elaine) Werth; treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews; the family is grateful to caregivers Anna De Ramos and Nimfa Crow for their dedication, kindness and companionship. Mildred was a special and dynamic woman, devoted to her family, friends and faith. We will remember her not in grief, but in gratitude. Chapel service Sunday, Oct 13, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The City of Hope. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
