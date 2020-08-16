1/1
Miles "Bud" Beatty Jr.
1930 - 2020
Miles "Bud" Beatty, Jr. passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at the age of 89, surrounded by his family who he loved very much. Bud was the loving husband of Arletta "Lettie" Beatty for 40 years, and a wonderful father to four children and five step-children: Miles Beatty III (Pam), Lynn Beatty Zobott (Jeff), Jim Beatty (Ann), Mark Beatty, Debbie Lofstrom Watkins (Dan), Ken Lofstrom (Mary), Karen Lofstrom-Traxler, Linda Lofstrom (Mike), Sue Leker Marzolf (Randy). He was cherished by a combined 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Bud was born September 12, 1930, the second of three children to Miles Sr. and Esther Beatty, in the Detroit area, and is survived by his dear sister Dr. Doris Beatty Lindner. The family moved to Lake Forest, IL in 1944 and Bud remained a life-long resident of the area until his death. Bud graduated from Lake Forest High School in 1948 and Lake Forest College in 1952, playing football at both schools. After graduation Bud went to work as an estimator for Chicago Decorating Company; ten years later he started his own painting company, which he successfully ran until his retirement in 1996. Bud loved sports, golf and fishing, but mostly being with family whenever he could. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends who knew him to be the most generous, loving and fun person to be around. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls in Bud's name would be appreciated.

A celebration of life service will be held Sept. 12th, at 10:00AM at Heritage Church, 255 N. Quentin Rd., Lake Zurich, IL on what would have been Bud's 90th birthday. Due to Covid, service attendance WILL BE LIMITED to family and close friends. For those that cannot attend, the service will be live streamed using link: https://livestream.com/heritagechurch/events/9257009


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Heritage Church -- For those that cannot attend, the service will be live streamed using link: https://livestream.com/heritagechurch/events/9257009
August 14, 2020
Our hearts are saddened by your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you. May the memories of Bud and the love of family surround you and give you strength in the days ahead.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
