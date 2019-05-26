Dr. Miles W. Lynch, (82) of Lincolnshire, IL, passed away peacefully on May 23rd, 2019. Miles is survived by his spouse of 55 years Joan (nee Murphy); children, Regina Lynch (Alan Voy), Julie Guerin (the Honorable Daniel Guerin) and Monica Eckrich (David Eckrich); grandchildren, Miles and Charlie Eckrich, Brian, Bridget and Colleen Guerin; his dear sister, Barbara Lohmeier (nee Lynch) and sister-in-law, Eileen Lynch; brothers-in-law James Murphy (Easter), Daniel Murphy, Joseph Murphy (Mary), Thomas Murphy (Diane), sisters-in-law Margaret Mary (the Honorable Robert Thomas) and Kathleen Murphy (late Patrick); and many nieces and nephews.. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Zelda Lynch, sisters, Mary Jane (John) Coleman and Patricia (William) Kittridge, brothers, Dr. John Lynch and Richard (Joan) Lynch; and brothers-in-law, William Lohmeier, Patrick Murphy, John Murphy (Betty). Miles grew up on the west side of Chicago, attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary, St. Mary of the Lake Seminary, Loyola University. He received his M.D. from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and completed his fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. After serving as a Captain in the United States Army he joined his brother, John Lynch (Jack), in his internal medicine practice. Their highly reputable practice expanded to include partners who became life-long friends. Miles was on staff at Northwest Community and Holy Family Hospitals, and was the Medical Staff President at NCH in 1986. Miles was a compassionate, sincere and generous soul; a donor and leader for many local charities, including years of service for the residents of the Addolorata Villa. He was a stranger to no one and was known for his sense of humor and outgoing nature. He embraced those who might need encouragement, attention, or a kind word, and was a dear friend to many. Miles cherished family time above all else. He will be remembered with fondness as a host of many lively family gatherings, a devoted husband, a father loved beyond measure, and a proud grandfather. A visitation will be held Monday, May 27, 2019 4:00-8:00 pm at Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 10:00 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 950 W Everett Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to The Pulmonary Hypertension Association via https://phassociation.org/donate/. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary