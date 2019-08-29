|
|
Devoted wife of the late Ted; Loving mother of Kevin Jr., Maura, the late Sean, and Lisa; Proud Nana of 11 and Great-nana of two; Cherished sister of Tom (late Dee) Stanek; Dear aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many; Mille Cronin made the world a better place for having been here, and all of us better people for having known her; Any room she entered became a better place as a result of her presence; Mille lived life to the fullest, making the most of every moment, and inspiring us, and everyone else around her, and she will be dearly missed; Visitation Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 12:00 noon at St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn, Il; Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to, either Catholic Charities, www.catholiccharities.net or Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org would be appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019