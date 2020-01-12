Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lake Shore Conference Center, Kenwood Room
4900 S Lake Shore Dr.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Millicent C. Harris

Millicent C. Harris Obituary
Millicent Calloway Harris (94) of Chicago transitioned on December 9, 2019. She was a member of the Du Sable HS class of 1942 and one of the first African American University of Chicago MBA graduates. Millicent was married to the late William "Bill" Harris, former Public Building Commissioner of Chicago. Both were long time members & officers of the Burnham Harbor Yacht Club. She was a member of Chatham Fields Lutheran Church and St. Stephens Lutheran Church. A memorial Service will be held Sunday, January 19, 3 to 5pm at the Lake Shore Conference Center, Kenwood Room, 4900 S Lake Shore Dr., Chicago, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
