1/
Millie Gatto
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
12/13/1931-1/1/2020 She was predeceased by her parents, Pete and Lena Uvodic; her brother, Tommy; and her beloved and adoring husband, Frank Gatto. She leaves behind her dear aunt Helen; several cousins; her husband's family; and many friends. She brought joy and laughter to those who knew her. We will miss her sparkle, her wit, and her amazing sense of humor. Private family services at St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church Sat. Sept. 26. Entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 24, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
