12/13/1931-1/1/2020 She was predeceased by her parents, Pete and Lena Uvodic; her brother, Tommy; and her beloved and adoring husband, Frank Gatto. She leaves behind her dear aunt Helen; several cousins; her husband's family; and many friends. She brought joy and laughter to those who knew her. We will miss her sparkle, her wit, and her amazing sense of humor. Private family services at St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church Sat. Sept. 26. Entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum.





