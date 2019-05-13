Milo Popovic, age 82, of Arlington Heights, passed into eternal life on Thursday, May 9, 2019.Born on August 5,1936 in Žabljak, Montenegro to Vojin and Maria Popovic.Beloved husband of the late Bonnie Popovic. Loving father of Brenda and Gabriel (Claudia) Popovic and Peter (Helen) Ekvall. Proud grandfather of Stefan, Mikhail, Jovan and Gabriel. Beloved brother of the late Radoš, Raduša, and Miluša.Milo came to the United States in 1962 with a dream of a better life. He founded Arpac Corporation in 1971 and was at its helm until 1995. During this time, he also served on the board of Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute.Milo was also deeply dedicated to supporting the Serbian Orthodox community in Chicago, in the United States, and in the Balkans. For many years, he was an active member of Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in Chicago. When wars in the former Yugoslavia unleashed a humanitarian crisis, he served for almost a decade on the board of International Orthodox Christian Charities, working to bring aid to those in need. The warring and suffering also spurred his involvement with the Serbian Unity Congress, which worked to create a resolution to the war. In later years, his desires to help the Serbian people and preserve Serbian culture were manifested by his membership in the Serbian National Defense Council and his leadership of Serbian Brothers Help in Lake Villa. Milo's story is a testament to the American dream. Having survived the suffering of civil war and World War II in his small village, he escaped his communist homeland to seek freedom and opportunity. His hard work and social advocacy built a life of great reward. He had an absolute love for life and lived it fully. Milo was an enormously generous individual whose greatest joy came from time spent with family and friends. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Memory eternal!Visitation Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the St. Basil of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church, 27450 N. Bradley Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Wake service at 7 p.m.Opelo Funeral Service Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Monastery, 32377 Milwaukee Av, Libertyville, IL 60048.Donations to IOCC and/or St. Basil of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church appreciated.For information, please contact Sveta Gora Serbian Orthodox Funeral Home, phone 773-588-2200 or visit www.svetagora.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary