|
|
Milton F. Persin, 92, Veteran WWII , US Army Air Corps., of Oak Brook and former longtime resident of Berwyn; beloved husband of the late Bernice A. Persin; loving father of Robert (Nancy), Kenneth (Edie), Raymond (Jacqueline) and Cathy Persin; proud grandfather of Jaclyn (John) Buckreis, Renee (Ryan) Crawford, Justin (Megan) Persin, Ashley Persin and Haley Persin; honored great grandfather of Brooke, Jackson, Tyler, Ava, Trevor and Ellie; fond brother-in-law of Helen Mrozek. Milton was an Attorney and former Chairperson of the Zoning Board of Berwyn for over 40 years. Memorial Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with prayer service at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, June 13, 2019. Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for (mercyhome.org) Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019