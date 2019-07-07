|
Milton G. Damlich, age 91, beloved husband of Ruth, nee Tachna, and the late Ruth, nee Glickman; adored father of David (Shari) Damlich, Ellen (Mick Hans) Damlich, and Carol Riggio; cherished stepfather to Sheryl (Lee) Covitt and the late Bob Alter; loving grandfather of Jennifer (Paul) Balash, Matt Damlich, Jeffrey Horwitz, Jason (Christine) Riggio, Stephanie Covitt, and Jason (Jamie) Alter; treasured son of the late David and Eva Damlich; dear brother to the late Edith (late Morris) Trubakoff; proud great grandfather of 7, and fond uncle to many. Graveside service Monday, 1:00 p.m., at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Honor Flight Chicago, www.honorflightchicago.org , or to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019