Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
1700 W Rand Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Damlich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton G. Damlich

Add a Memory
Milton G. Damlich Obituary
Milton G. Damlich, age 91, beloved husband of Ruth, nee Tachna, and the late Ruth, nee Glickman; adored father of David (Shari) Damlich, Ellen (Mick Hans) Damlich, and Carol Riggio; cherished stepfather to Sheryl (Lee) Covitt and the late Bob Alter; loving grandfather of Jennifer (Paul) Balash, Matt Damlich, Jeffrey Horwitz, Jason (Christine) Riggio, Stephanie Covitt, and Jason (Jamie) Alter; treasured son of the late David and Eva Damlich; dear brother to the late Edith (late Morris) Trubakoff; proud great grandfather of 7, and fond uncle to many. Graveside service Monday, 1:00 p.m., at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Honor Flight Chicago, www.honorflightchicago.org , or to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now