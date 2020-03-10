Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map

Milton H. Greenfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton H. Greenfield Obituary
Milton H. Greenfield, 104, proud decorated WWII veteran, including Distinguished Service Medal for remarkable bravery. Loyal 32-year volunteer at Skokie Hospital, hardworking businessman, committed golfer, Cubs fan, and Tribune reader. Incredibly devoted husband of the late Roslyn, nee Gold for 69 years; loving father of Barbara (Ira) Berger, Paul (Christine), Stewart, and Alan (Debbie) Greenfield; adoring and supportive Papa of Susan (Jason) Millner, Neal (Vickie) Greenfield, Andrew Carter and Scott (Alia Husain) Greenfield; over the moon Papa Miltie to great-grandchildren Amelia, AJ, Sadie, and Elliott Millner; loving and fond "Uncle Milt" to too many relatives and friends to name. Chapel service Wednesday 10 AM Chapel at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 West Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Milt would have loved contributions in his memory to Lurie Children's Hospital or any veterans' organization. For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now