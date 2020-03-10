|
|
Milton H. Greenfield, 104, proud decorated WWII veteran, including Distinguished Service Medal for remarkable bravery. Loyal 32-year volunteer at Skokie Hospital, hardworking businessman, committed golfer, Cubs fan, and Tribune reader. Incredibly devoted husband of the late Roslyn, nee Gold for 69 years; loving father of Barbara (Ira) Berger, Paul (Christine), Stewart, and Alan (Debbie) Greenfield; adoring and supportive Papa of Susan (Jason) Millner, Neal (Vickie) Greenfield, Andrew Carter and Scott (Alia Husain) Greenfield; over the moon Papa Miltie to great-grandchildren Amelia, AJ, Sadie, and Elliott Millner; loving and fond "Uncle Milt" to too many relatives and friends to name. Chapel service Wednesday 10 AM Chapel at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 West Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Milt would have loved contributions in his memory to Lurie Children's Hospital or any veterans' organization. For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020