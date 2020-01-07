|
|
Milton Karabetsos, age 87, born in Dara, Greece passed peacefully on January 3rd. Beloved husband of Georgia, nee Kintis, for 55 years. Loving father of Andy (Ann) Karabetsos and Joanne (Walter) Haase. Adoring papou of Christopher, Nicole, Jessica, and William. Dear brother of the late Theodore, Bill, the late Aleko, Peter, and Tina. Fond uncle of many. Visitation Wednesday January 8th at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 2727 W. Winona St. Chicago, IL from 9:30am until time of funeral service at 10:30am. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020