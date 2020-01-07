Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
2727 W. Winona Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
2727 W. Winona Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Karabetsos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Karabetsos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton Karabetsos Obituary
Milton Karabetsos, age 87, born in Dara, Greece passed peacefully on January 3rd. Beloved husband of Georgia, nee Kintis, for 55 years. Loving father of Andy (Ann) Karabetsos and Joanne (Walter) Haase. Adoring papou of Christopher, Nicole, Jessica, and William. Dear brother of the late Theodore, Bill, the late Aleko, Peter, and Tina. Fond uncle of many. Visitation Wednesday January 8th at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 2727 W. Winona St. Chicago, IL from 9:30am until time of funeral service at 10:30am. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now