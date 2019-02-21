Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Milton Martin Lucas, age 84. Beloved husband of Pearl, nee Rosenberg; loving father of Lance (Laurie) Lucas, Fred (Mindy) Lucas, and Rosanne (Michael) Schenk; cherished grandfather of Ethan and Madison Lucas, Isaac and Tommie Lucas, Ava and Eden Schenk, and Eliza, Abbie, and Lexi Cadkin; dear brother of Harriet (Howard) Wolfman; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral service Friday 9:30 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Willow Lawn Cemetery, Vernon Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 4809 N. Ravenswood Suite 326, Chicago, IL 60640. Info: 847-256-5700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019
