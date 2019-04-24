|
Milton Nidetz, age 88, of Skokie, respected psychiatric social worker in private practice and the former Director of the Geriatric-Psych Units at Chicago Reed Mental Hospital; beloved husband and best friend of Naomi Yale; loving father of Jeffrey (Cindy) and Bruce (Theresa) Nidetz; adored Grandpa and Zayde of Ian (Kelly) and Natalie (fiancé Andy) Nidetz, Michael and Isabelle Nidetz; proud great grandfather of Henry and Ada; devoted son of the late Sam and Betty Nidetz; dear brother of the late Daniel Nidetz; cherished uncle of Sheldon (Sharon) Nidetz and Beth (Alan) Nudelman; special great uncle of Jason and Stephanie Nudelman; also survived by Naomi's children Kenneth Yale (Karen Henry) and Robyn Yale (David Assmann); treasured and loyal friend to many. Service Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, 3220 Big Tree Lane, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Waldheim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org or Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, www.bhcbe.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019