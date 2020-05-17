Milton W. Pick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton W. Pick 96 of Des Plaines. Veteran of WW 2, Anti-Aircraft Intelligence. At rest Friday, May 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine. Loving father of Grant (Joann) and the late Dr. Jeffrey (Carole) Fond grandfather of Brian, Eric, Kevin (Colleen), Jason (Heather), Kelly, Jillian (Dennis) and Bradley (Lauren). Great grandfather of 11 great great grandfather of 1. A private entombment will take place at the Ridgewood Cemetery Mausoleum.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved