Milton W. Pick 96 of Des Plaines. Veteran of WW 2, Anti-Aircraft Intelligence. At rest Friday, May 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine. Loving father of Grant (Joann) and the late Dr. Jeffrey (Carole) Fond grandfather of Brian, Eric, Kevin (Colleen), Jason (Heather), Kelly, Jillian (Dennis) and Bradley (Lauren). Great grandfather of 11 great great grandfather of 1. A private entombment will take place at the Ridgewood Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.