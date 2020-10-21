Mina Rosen (nee Shinderman) died peacefully in Las Vegas, NV on October 18. Mina is survived by her brother Alan Shinderman, niece Jenna Shinderman, nephew Mitchell Shinderman, and cousins Lisa (Andy) Melnick and Jackie (Ann) Kaplan-Perkins. Mina was preceded in death by her parents Elena and David Shinderman and brother Morris. Mina was born in Havana, Cuba and emigrated to the United States where she and her family lived on the northside of Chicago. Mina was a consummate caregiver and lifelong animal lover who spent her early career as an interior designer. Later in life, Mina moved to Las Vegas where she enjoyed the outdoors, crocheting quilts, and rescuing and raising her beloved cats. Funeral services will be held in Chicago and will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Treehouse Humane Society.





