Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Westlawn Cemetery
Norridge, IL
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
Max and Benny's
461 Waukegan Road
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mindy Gantman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mindy Lynn Gantman


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mindy Lynn Gantman passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona. She is the beloved daughter of Perry and Sally Gantman and loved dearly by her sister Robin. Mindy was born September 14, 1961 and grew up in Wilmette, Illinois. She graduated from New Trier High School, attended college at the University of Arizona and graduated from Northeastern Illinois University with a degree in Economics. Her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends remember Mindy as a sweet, sweet person. Mindy's love and respect for animals was her lifelong passion. Graveside services will be held at Westlawn Cemetery, Westlake section, 7801 W Montrose Ave, Norridge, IL on Friday, September 27 at 12 noon. Shiva will be held immediately after the service at Max and Benny's, 461 Waukegan Road, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to PAWS Chicago at Pawschicago.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now