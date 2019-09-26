|
|
Mindy Lynn Gantman passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona. She is the beloved daughter of Perry and Sally Gantman and loved dearly by her sister Robin. Mindy was born September 14, 1961 and grew up in Wilmette, Illinois. She graduated from New Trier High School, attended college at the University of Arizona and graduated from Northeastern Illinois University with a degree in Economics. Her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends remember Mindy as a sweet, sweet person. Mindy's love and respect for animals was her lifelong passion. Graveside services will be held at Westlawn Cemetery, Westlake section, 7801 W Montrose Ave, Norridge, IL on Friday, September 27 at 12 noon. Shiva will be held immediately after the service at Max and Benny's, 461 Waukegan Road, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to PAWS Chicago at Pawschicago.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019