Minerva "Midge" Sherer, nee Edenson, 99, born on Valentine's Day 1920, beloved wife for 62 years of the late Albert Sherer; cherished "best friend" for 11 years of Leroy Bahlmann; loving mother of Renee (the late William) Schleicher and Scott (Carrie) Sherer; adored grandma of Ellen Schleicher (Jonathan) Pliska, Preston Sherer and Matthew (Monika) Sherer; great-grandmother of Evelyn Sherer; loving aunt of Bruce Edenson and Gail Edenson; adored, warm, generous friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ORT America, 3701 Commercial Ave., Suite 13, Northbrook, IL., 60062, http://ortamerica.org. Funeral services: Wednesday, April 24th at 10:00 am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie B;vd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow at Waldheim Cemetery, Forest Park, IL. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2019