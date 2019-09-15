Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Minette K. Zimmerman nee Kositchek, 96. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Nathan Zimmerman. Loving mother of William Zimmerman, Dr. Donald (Dr. Susan Pearlson) Zimmerman, Joanne (Dr. Michael) Grebner and Dr. Robert (Dr. Teresa) Zimmerman. Proud grandmother of Jonathan (Sara Chamberlain) Grebner, Benjamin (Rachel) Grebner, Nathan (Alejandra) Zimmerman, Dr. Amy (Joshua) Roberts, Dr. Benjamin (Dr. Amy) Davies, Rachel Zimmerman and Sean Zimmerman. Cherished great grandmother of Paloma, Meleana and Rhys. Dear sister of the late Ruth (the late Henry) Nathan. Minette was a teacher, supervisor for CNA and an active member of District 65 School Board. Service Monday 4PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Northshore Hospice, 4901 Searle Parkway, #160, Skokie, IL 60077, www.northshore.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
