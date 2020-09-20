Ming, S. Chang, Ph.D., age 77, of Burr Ridge, Illinois, passed away on September 7, 2020. Ming was the beloved husband of Lisa L. Chang, Ph.D. (nee Wang) of 52 years. Ming's childhood was spent in rural Kuai-guan in Changhua, Taiwan on his family's farm. As the 9th of 11 children, he was tasked with an array of daily farm chores. Helping out on his father's farm developed in him a love of nature and a strong sense of direction and purpose that would serve him well throughout his life. He became the first person of his hometown to attend college. He went on to receive a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious National Taiwan University. Ming came to the U.S. in 1967 to further his studies and received an M.S. in Aerospace from SUNY at Buffalo, NY. In 1969, he attended Cornell University in Ithaca, NY to pursue a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering and received his doctorate degree in 1974. After graduating from Cornell, he settled in Illinois and worked at several companies in product research and development for the next couple decades. Because of his entrepreneurial spirit and love for family and friends, Ming was often deeply involved in helping his friends and siblings' families with their own business endeavors alongside his own work. With great vision and drive, he finally ventured out on his own- establishing and managing L&M Technology in both the U.S. and Shenyang, China between 1996 and 2014. He was a hard worker who said what he meant and meant what he said. Ming reached the happiest part of his life with a wonderful, loving family to whom he was fiercely dedicated. He was a selfless, devoted husband of Lisa; a loving, supportive father and father-in law of Joanna Chang and Jason Hsu; and the cherished, humorous grandfather of Ethan and Hope. In addition, Lisa's beloved nephews, Stephen Peng (Suzanne) and Joseph Peng (Ann Zhu) came to the U.S. to join Ming's family when Stephen was 8 years old and Joseph was 10 years old. Ming was a loving father figure and role model for both of them - treating both like his own sons with unwavering and unconditional love. Ming was also an adored great uncle to Steve and Suzy's children, Maxwell and Leonardo Peng. He was also blessed to be a godparent to Dr. and Mrs. Ko's grandchildren, Carolyn and Christopher Fan. Ming was kind and generous in all ways to his friends and anyone he encountered. He was also a dedicated philanthropist. He joined Lisa to establish the Drs. Lisa and Ming Chang Math Education Endowment Scholarship at Governors State University and had been working on the donation and design of a STEM building for his hometown's elementary school. He recently published two volumes of "Nightly Reflections" and was working on his third volume. Ming was a devoted, faithful Christian who had served as an elder and, more recently, as a translator for the pastors at the Taiwanese Community Church in Lombard. His generosity had no limits. For decades, he consistently donated to the US Olympic Team, the Arbor Day Foundation, the Disabled Veterans of America, Habitat for Humanity, National Wildlife Federation, WTTW and WFMT, and SUNY at Buffalo and Cornell University alumni fundraisers. Ming truly made this world a better place and will be dearly missed by his family and dear friends such as Dr. Taida Kelly and David Rudofski. A private funeral service officiated by Pastor Lou Bury was held at Modell Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 19. Due to Covid-19, Ming's Celebration of Life Service will be postponed.