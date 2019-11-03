Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Sholom of Chicago
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Westlawn Cemetery
7801 W. Montrose Avenue
Norridge, IL
Minne Dabrin Solomon Obituary
Minnie Dabrin Solomon, age 105, beloved wife of the late Julius; loving mother of George (Helen) Solomon and Deborah Solomon; devoted grandmother of Andrew Solomon, (Courtney Essenpreis), Diana Solomon (Flavio Avila), and Jane Solomon (Jeremy Smith); proud great-grandmother Judah Solomon and Reverie Solomon; dear sister of the late Sarah Krause and Isabelle Polner; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Service Monday 1pm at Temple Sholom of Chicago, 3480 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL. Interment service will begin at 3pm at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge. Minnie was a long-time member and past president of Temple Sholom's Sisterhood. Contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
