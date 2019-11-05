|
|
Minnette E. Rich, "Minnie", age 96, beloved wife of the late Norton A. Rich; loving mother of Mark (Elda) Rich, Barry Rich, Jerry D. Rich and Denise Rich; proud grandmother of Heather (Scott) McVeen and great grandmother of Flynn McVeen; caring sister of the late Sarah Lightman and the late Bertha (late Isadore) Green. Mrs. Rich was a fond aunt and leaves behind family and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 10:30 a.m., at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to () appreciated. For funeral information please call (847) 256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 5, 2019