Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnette Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnette E. Rich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnette E. Rich Obituary
Minnette E. Rich, "Minnie", age 96, beloved wife of the late Norton A. Rich; loving mother of Mark (Elda) Rich, Barry Rich, Jerry D. Rich and Denise Rich; proud grandmother of Heather (Scott) McVeen and great grandmother of Flynn McVeen; caring sister of the late Sarah Lightman and the late Bertha (late Isadore) Green. Mrs. Rich was a fond aunt and leaves behind family and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 10:30 a.m., at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to () appreciated. For funeral information please call (847) 256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now