Minnie Bercovitz, nee Gershberg, 93. Beloved wife of the late Leo; devoted mother of Terry (Laura), Neil (Ann), and Ellen (Neal); cherished grandmother of Rachel (Krista), Jennifer (Kevin), Jordan, Bradley, and Michele (John); proud great-grandmother of Levi; dear sister of the late David (late Helen); and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Services are private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to area food banks. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020
