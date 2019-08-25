|
|
Minnie Joffe, age 105. Beloved wife of the late Aaron Joffe. Loving mother of Cyrell (Daniel) Moylan and Dennis (Linda) Joffe. Cherished grandmother of Bret, Sharon (Richard), and Eric. Dear sister of the late Shirley, Dora, Irving, Molly, Samuel, and Charles. Darling aunt of Beverly and many other nieces and nephews. Graveside service Monday, 12Noon at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019