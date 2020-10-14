1/1
Minnie Lecker
Minnie "Minn" Lecker, nee Kamenetzky, 97, beloved wife and best friend for 50 plus years of the late Abraham Lecker; devoted mother of Lisa (Lee) Bloom; proud "Bub" of Max Bloom; loving daughter of the late Samuel and Rose Kamenetzky; caring sister of the late Alec and Abe Kamen; dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Minn's family would like to especially thank all of the dedicated caregivers who helped her over the years. Minn was known for her engaging outgoing personality where she truly cared so much for others - she knew everyone and took the time to know something about each person. She was also known for being a very adept Mahjong player. Minn will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the JCC of Chicago, jccchicago.org OR Congregation Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, bhbe.org. A graveside service will be held at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 West Rand Rd., Arlington Heights IL on Wednesday, October 14th at 11:00 am. For info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
