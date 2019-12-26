|
Mique A. Armato, age 99, native of Bordeaux, France; resident of The Clare, Chicago; formerly of Elmhurst, former Vice President at Harris Bank; beloved wife of the late Dominic Armato; loving mother of Christine Montet; proud grandmother of Steffan (Susan) and Jeremy Postaer; cherished great-grandmother of Camille, Collette, Lily and Jasper Postaer. Visitation Saturday, 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Interment Saint Mary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humanitarians Service Project, 465 Randy Road, Carol Stream, IL 60188. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019