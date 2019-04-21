Born in what was then eastern Poland on September 19, 1934, Mira Zimmerman was a 5-year old child when WWII broke out and she and her mother Janina Slarzynska Zimmerman Solecka were deported to a Soviet labor camp in Siberia. She survived that ordeal and eventually immigrated to Chicago in 1952 where she later graduated from Roosevelt University with a degree in Chemistry. Mira died peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Danuta Solecka Urbikas, her niece, Justine Urbikas, and nephews, Darius Urbikas and Anton Urbikas. Burial will take place at Maryhill Cemetery, Polish Veterans Section, on Saturday, April 27, at 10 am with chapel prayer services prior. A Memorial Tribute will take place at the Polish Museum of America, 984 N. Milwaukee, Chicago, IL, on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 3 pm. All gifts should be made out to the Polish Scouting Organization of Illinois-Building Fund. For further information, please send contact Giancola Funeral & Cremation at 800-975-4321 www.giancolafuneral.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary