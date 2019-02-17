|
|
Miriam A. Karm, nee Schnitz, age 84, beloved wife for 40 years of Irv Karm; loving mother of Marc Harty, Cheryl (Rusty) Harsh, and Lisa (William) Paddor; cherished stepmother of Jo (Jack) Buxbaum and Fran Karm; adored Mimi of Sarah (Thorwald Leen) Harsh, Kathleen and Eric Harsh, Amanda and Rebecca Paddor, Daniel (Amanda) Buxbaum, Lewis (Lauren) Buxbaum, and Bailey (Zachary) Rubin; proud great grandmother of Jacob and Benjamin Buxbaum; devoted daughter of the late Soll and the late Aileen (nee Ryan) Schnitz; dear sister of Ruth (Robert) Fata and Diane (John) Twardy. Service Monday 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Private interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , . For condolence information: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019