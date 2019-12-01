Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Luke Church
7600 Lake St
River Forest, IL
View Map
Miriam C. Reedy Obituary
Miriam C. Reedy passed peacefully, November 28, Thanksgiving Day, in her home, surrounded by her loving friends. Beloved daughter of the late James and Evelyn Reedy, sister of the late John. Aunt of James Reedy and the late Terrance. Once in a lifetime friend to so many, who spoke truth with love, and gave a bit of grace to all who met her. Visitation Wednesday, December 4 from 9:15 a.m. until time of funeral mass 10 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 7600 Lake St., River Forest. Burial Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Carmelite Monastery, 949 River Road, DesPlaines, Illinois 60016. Funeral info www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
