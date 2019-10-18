|
Miriam "Mimi" Futransky (née Wolf), 96. Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Harold; devoted mother of James (Amy Dickinson) of Libertyville, IL, the late Mark Futransky, Steven Futransky of Wilmette, IL, and Barbara Wolf (Andrew Schatz) of Westbrook CT; loving grandmother of Benjamin Futransky (Tracey McGee), Sita Satyadhara (Justin Kestler), Jeffrey Schatz (Alexandra Kass) and Laura Schatz; proud great-grandmother of Graham McGee-Futransky; dearest sister of Peter Wolf (Jeanne), the late Hinda Golding (the late Brage) and the late Ada Wolf; cherished cousin, aunt and friend of many, in particular her friends Glenda Tupas, Donna Kaminska, Melende ("Lyn") Ronquillo and the late Cora Farr. Mimi was an accomplished pianist, teacher and real estate agent, and an avid reader with wide-ranging interests. She was a docent for many years, first at the Oriental Institute and then at the Field Museum. Mimi was cherished by her family and friends for her kindness, empathy, generosity and wit, and will be deeply missed. Funeral service Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Field Museum. www.fieldmuseum.org/join-give/make-gift. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019