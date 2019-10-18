Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Futransky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Futransky

Add a Memory
Miriam Futransky Obituary
Miriam "Mimi" Futransky (née Wolf), 96. Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Harold; devoted mother of James (Amy Dickinson) of Libertyville, IL, the late Mark Futransky, Steven Futransky of Wilmette, IL, and Barbara Wolf (Andrew Schatz) of Westbrook CT; loving grandmother of Benjamin Futransky (Tracey McGee), Sita Satyadhara (Justin Kestler), Jeffrey Schatz (Alexandra Kass) and Laura Schatz; proud great-grandmother of Graham McGee-Futransky; dearest sister of Peter Wolf (Jeanne), the late Hinda Golding (the late Brage) and the late Ada Wolf; cherished cousin, aunt and friend of many, in particular her friends Glenda Tupas, Donna Kaminska, Melende ("Lyn") Ronquillo and the late Cora Farr. Mimi was an accomplished pianist, teacher and real estate agent, and an avid reader with wide-ranging interests. She was a docent for many years, first at the Oriental Institute and then at the Field Museum. Mimi was cherished by her family and friends for her kindness, empathy, generosity and wit, and will be deeply missed. Funeral service Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Field Museum. www.fieldmuseum.org/join-give/make-gift. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now