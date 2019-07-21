|
Miriam Gilman, née Miller, passed away on July 17th in Champaign. She was 97. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Gilman; loving mother of the late Steven (Beth) Gilman who passed on April 21, 2017, Robert (Barbara) Gilman, Ernest (Bonnie) Gilman, and Barbara (Andrew) Dallas; adoring Bubby of Daniel Gilman, Laura (Peter) Stewart, Rachel Gilman, and Robert (Ashley) Dallas; proud Great-Bubby of Isabella, Maximus, Rosalia, and Alexandria; dear sister of Norman (Harriet) Miller, the late Anne (the late Ben) Baum, and the late Jack (Judy) Miller; and fond aunt of many. In addition to raising her family, she spent many years as a psychiatric nurse. Miriam was loved by all for her kindness, guidance, and counsel. Chapel service will be held Monday, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For more information and to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019