Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
Miriam Gilman, née Miller, passed away on July 17th in Champaign. She was 97. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Gilman; loving mother of the late Steven (Beth) Gilman who passed on April 21, 2017, Robert (Barbara) Gilman, Ernest (Bonnie) Gilman, and Barbara (Andrew) Dallas; adoring Bubby of Daniel Gilman, Laura (Peter) Stewart, Rachel Gilman, and Robert (Ashley) Dallas; proud Great-Bubby of Isabella, Maximus, Rosalia, and Alexandria; dear sister of Norman (Harriet) Miller, the late Anne (the late Ben) Baum, and the late Jack (Judy) Miller; and fond aunt of many. In addition to raising her family, she spent many years as a psychiatric nurse. Miriam was loved by all for her kindness, guidance, and counsel. Chapel service will be held Monday, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For more information and to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
