Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Miriam Harpaz Obituary
Miriam Harpaz, née Gertzfeld, 68. Beloved wife for 40 years of Nathan; devoted mother of Ally (David) Miller and Sharon Harpaz; cherished grandmother of Natalie Plotch and Noah Miller; treasured sister of Sheldon Gertzfeld (Janet Belsky). Funeral service Tuesday, July 9, 1:30 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , , or JourneyCare Hospice, www.journeycare.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 8, 2019
