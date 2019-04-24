Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Waldheim Jewish Cemetery
1400 South Des Plaines Avenue
Forest Park, IL
View Map
Miriam K. Clarke Obituary
Miriam K. Clarke, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was born in Chicago on May 22, 1934 to Hyman and Dora Kaplan of blessed memory. Miriam was the beloved wife of Albert Clarke. She was an amazing sister to Sidney Kaplan, Evelyn Gold, and Gerson Kaplan. As a young woman Miriam attended Cornell University and held a leadership and supervisory role at the National Opinion Research Center in Chicago. Family, friends, and neighbors alike will miss her kind heart, warm smile, and gentle demeanor. Miriam loved the arts, creating cherished pieces of pottery from endearing family photographs, as well as, volunteering annually with the 57th Street Arts Fair. She loved four legged feline friends and shared her cherished place with them. Graveside service Wednesday 1PM at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, 1400 South Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, IL 60130. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tree House Animal Foundation, Inc. 1212 W. Carmen Ave., Chicago, IL 60640. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
