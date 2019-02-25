Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road)
Skokie, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Neumark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam "Mimi" Neumark

Obituary Condolences

Miriam "Mimi" Neumark Obituary
Miriam "Mimi" Neumark nee Nathan. She died in the prime of her life at 91. Beloved wife of the late George Neumark. Loving mother of Daniel (Ellen) Neumark, Dianne (Hector) Neumark-Sztainer and David (Donna) Neumark. Proud Grandma of Griffith, Lior (Taylor), Tal (Sophie), Maya, Shahar, Noey and Eitan (Fiancée Emily). Cherished great grandmother of Levi and Matan. Caring sister of the late Cissie, Sally, Sid, Alfy, Kit and Barry. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins who saw her as the family matriarch. She saw the best in every person and was there for everyone. Service Tuesday 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Hadassah, 60 Revere Dr., Ste. 800, Northbrook, Illinois 60062, www.hadassah.org and Habonim Dror Camp Tavor, 4444 Second Ave. Detroit, MI 48201, www.camptavor.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now