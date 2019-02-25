|
|
Miriam "Mimi" Neumark nee Nathan. She died in the prime of her life at 91. Beloved wife of the late George Neumark. Loving mother of Daniel (Ellen) Neumark, Dianne (Hector) Neumark-Sztainer and David (Donna) Neumark. Proud Grandma of Griffith, Lior (Taylor), Tal (Sophie), Maya, Shahar, Noey and Eitan (Fiancée Emily). Cherished great grandmother of Levi and Matan. Caring sister of the late Cissie, Sally, Sid, Alfy, Kit and Barry. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins who saw her as the family matriarch. She saw the best in every person and was there for everyone. Service Tuesday 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Hadassah, 60 Revere Dr., Ste. 800, Northbrook, Illinois 60062, www.hadassah.org and Habonim Dror Camp Tavor, 4444 Second Ave. Detroit, MI 48201, www.camptavor.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019