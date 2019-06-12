Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Miriam R. Goldstein

Miriam R. Goldstein Obituary
Miriam Goldstein, nee Rosengard, loving wife of the late Albert Goldstein; adored mother of Richard (Ardel) Fogel, Larry (Marcie) and Edie Goldstein; grandmother of five and great grandmother of three; sister of the late Julius (Sarah) Rosengard, late Joseph Rosengard, and late Lillian Lieberman; aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graveside service Thursday, 2:30 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, Section IV Carmel, Rand & Wilke Rds., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
