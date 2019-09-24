|
|
Miroslava R. Kerchov, "Mira," age 83, passed away September 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Petar; loving mother of Andrew (Meaghan) Blake; cherished grandmother of Devin, Alex, and Isabel; dear aunt of Nena. Mira was a certified electrical engineer for the City of Chicago for almost 20 years. She will be missed by her family and friends both in the United States and in Serbia. Visitation Wednesday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Family and friends to meet Thursday at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Monastery, 32377 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville for Opelo (Funeral Service) at 11:30 a.m. Interment at St. Sava Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , https://www.stroke.org or 1-800-AHA-USA1. For more info, call (773) 545-3800 or visit www.muzykafuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019