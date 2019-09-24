Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Monastery
32377 N. Milwaukee Ave
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miroslava Kerchov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miroslava Kerchov

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miroslava Kerchov Obituary
Miroslava R. Kerchov, "Mira," age 83, passed away September 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Petar; loving mother of Andrew (Meaghan) Blake; cherished grandmother of Devin, Alex, and Isabel; dear aunt of Nena. Mira was a certified electrical engineer for the City of Chicago for almost 20 years. She will be missed by her family and friends both in the United States and in Serbia. Visitation Wednesday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Family and friends to meet Thursday at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Monastery, 32377 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville for Opelo (Funeral Service) at 11:30 a.m. Interment at St. Sava Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , https://www.stroke.org or 1-800-AHA-USA1. For more info, call (773) 545-3800 or visit www.muzykafuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miroslava's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now