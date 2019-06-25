Home

Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Giles Catholic Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Interment
Following Services
St. Adalbert Cemetery
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Miroslaw Noyszewski


Miroslaw Noyszewski Obituary
It is with great sadness that the the family of Miroslaw Noyszewski announces his passing on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born in Wilno, Poland in 1936, he was the beloved husband of Teresa, nee Myszkowski; Devoted father of Barbara (Charles) Johnston, Andrew (Ewa) Noyszewski, Elizabeth (Raymond) Poppert, Mark (Datshy) Noyszewski and Ed (Mary) Noyszewski; Fond grandfather of Christy (Ben) Brown, David (Mikaela) Johnston, Marissa Johnston, Matthew, Wes, Weronika, Adrianna and Eric Noyszewski and great grandfather of Charles Johnston; Miroslaw came to the United States in 1949, and he earned his first degree from the University of Illinois in 1956, and then his Masters degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1966. He spent his entire professional career of 43 years at the Illinois Central Railroad in the Engineering Department. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Prayers and final viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Giles Catholic Church. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info (773) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
