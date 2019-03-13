|
|
Mitchell Chukerman, 98. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Mendelson); treasured father of Robert (Stacie) Chukerman, Scott (Ellen) Chukerman, and Wendy (Steve) Abrams; cherished grandfather of Reid, Ross, Grant, Ben, and William Chukerman and Joshua (Gabriela), Daniel (Rhonda), and Lauren Abrams; fond brother of the late Morton (late Dorothy) and the late Irwin (Frances) Chukerman; caring brother-in-law of the late Warren (late Fern) Mendelson; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Mitchell's devoted caregiver, Dindo Muertegui. Funeral service Thursday, March 14, 1:30 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019