Mitchell D. Brick, 56, loving father of Jeremy; beloved son of Sherry and the late Sherwin; dear brother of Randy, Bryan and the late Jeff; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Chapel service Monday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Israel Cancer Research Fund, (www.icrfonline.org). For information and condolences (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019