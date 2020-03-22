|
Mitchell Dziak, age 76, of Bensenville, formerly of LaGrange. Beloved husband of Kathleen Dziak (nee Strah) for a wonderful 51 years. Loving father of Jennifer (Kevin) Sandstrom, the late William Dziak, Timothy (Sherry) Dziak, and Amanda (Michael) Insco. Devoted grandfather of Liam. Fond uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Mitchell was a former employee of Western Electric and AT&T. He was an avid collector and bird watcher. Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020