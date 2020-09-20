85, of Tucson, AZ, passed on Sept. 5, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Irving Fox and Belle Madow of Bronx, New York. Survived by his loving wife, Eunice Bradley-Fox, Ed.D., sister Joan Fox of Chicago and children Dara Bond and Rod Mazzone plus two stepsons, Curtis and Guy Bradley, and their wives Jennifer and Julie, and four grandchildren. Graduated from Bronx H.S. of Science, attended Muhlenburg College, and U.S. Army Signal Corp (1957-59). Early years of IBM as systems analyst took him to Boulder, CO. Continued in computers in Chicago. Taught golf and loved square dancing in Glenview, IL. Moved to AZ in 2002. BRINGS FUNERAL HOME, Tucson/ GRAMER'S FUNERAL HOME, Clawson, MI. Grave side service (9/11/2020) was at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, Michigan.





