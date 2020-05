Or Copy this URL to Share

Mitchell J Levy beloved husband of Sheila (Kornit) Levy, Son of Mary (Levy) Iannotti devoted father of Allison Bykowski and Eric, loving grandfather to Abby, Alexa, Peyton, Mason, JT and proud great grandfather to Chance has passed away. May he Rest In Peace.





