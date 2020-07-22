1/1
Mitchell J. Weiss
Mitchell J. "Mickey" Weiss, age 87, beloved husband of Sue Weiss; former spouse of Sandy Weiss; loving father of Leslie Weiss and Alan (Shari) Weiss; adored Papa of Forrest, Amanda, and Olivia; also survived by Sue's children, Lynn (Gary) Greisman, Beth (Wayne) Korecky and Lisa (Scott) Norris and their children, Sara, Lauren, Joshua and Matthew; devoted son of the late Max and the late Jean Weiss; cherished brother of the late Bob (late Jan) Weiss; treasured uncle and friend to many. Mickey was the "greatest builder" of all time. He built countless condominiums and office buildings on the North Shore. Mickey had a passion for woodcarving and painting and was an avid golfer. He was an active member of the GVS, a cause he and his buddies feel strongly about. Service and shiva will be private. Contributions may be made to the Great Vest Side Club, www.greatvestside.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
July 21, 2020
I have always loved and admired my Uncle Mickey all of my life. I have always told friends of his amazing talents that were mentioned in his obituary. He also was a beautiful person inside and out. To me, he always looked like a combination of Robert Conrad and James Garner. He was a warm, loving, generous man who deeply cared for his family and friends. He also was very creative and ahead of his times. I remember as a very young girl, Uncle Mickey came our home and installed lights in the rise of the steps going down to our basement. I remember him telling my dad (his older brother) that he didn't want my brother or I to fall down the stairs because we wouldn't be able to see in the dark. He also in the late 1960's had built his and Aunt Sandy's home with a heated driveway! These are just a few of the examples of how he was a visionary. He was an amazing builder, wood carver and painter. He took great pride in all of his family and bragged about them every chance he had. He took great pleasure in doing things for everyone. All of this as well as one of the best laughs will remain in my memory of him. We will miss him very much. The world lost a great person. He and my dad (who always called him Mimmi) were 2 of the best.
We love you,
Barb and Lonny
Barb (Weiss) and Lonny Fleischer
Family
