I have always loved and admired my Uncle Mickey all of my life. I have always told friends of his amazing talents that were mentioned in his obituary. He also was a beautiful person inside and out. To me, he always looked like a combination of Robert Conrad and James Garner. He was a warm, loving, generous man who deeply cared for his family and friends. He also was very creative and ahead of his times. I remember as a very young girl, Uncle Mickey came our home and installed lights in the rise of the steps going down to our basement. I remember him telling my dad (his older brother) that he didn't want my brother or I to fall down the stairs because we wouldn't be able to see in the dark. He also in the late 1960's had built his and Aunt Sandy's home with a heated driveway! These are just a few of the examples of how he was a visionary. He was an amazing builder, wood carver and painter. He took great pride in all of his family and bragged about them every chance he had. He took great pleasure in doing things for everyone. All of this as well as one of the best laughs will remain in my memory of him. We will miss him very much. The world lost a great person. He and my dad (who always called him Mimmi) were 2 of the best.

We love you,

Barb and Lonny

Barb (Weiss) and Lonny Fleischer

