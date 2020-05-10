Mitchell Joseph Lewin, age 92, beloved husband of the late Sally, nee Bernstein; loving and devoted father of Terry (David) Rubin, Penny (Steven) Robinson, and Jill Lewin; adored Papa of Jeffrey (Ashley) Smith, Lauren Levy, Sam and Cameron Robinson; proud great grandfather of Eva Smith; cherished brother of Philip (Binnie) Lewin and the late Edward (late Charlotte) Lewin. He will always be in our hearts. Graveside service and shiva will be private. Donations may be made to Misericordia, www.misericordia.com or JUF COVID-19 Initiative, juf.org/coronavirusresourses/ (312) 444-2854. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.