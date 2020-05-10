Mitchell Lewin
Mitchell Joseph Lewin, age 92, beloved husband of the late Sally, nee Bernstein; loving and devoted father of Terry (David) Rubin, Penny (Steven) Robinson, and Jill Lewin; adored Papa of Jeffrey (Ashley) Smith, Lauren Levy, Sam and Cameron Robinson; proud great grandfather of Eva Smith; cherished brother of Philip (Binnie) Lewin and the late Edward (late Charlotte) Lewin. He will always be in our hearts. Graveside service and shiva will be private. Donations may be made to Misericordia, www.misericordia.com or JUF COVID-19 Initiative, juf.org/coronavirusresourses/ (312) 444-2854. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Shiva
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
I am honored to be his daughter. He was the best father and husband. May his memory be for a blessing.
Jill Lewin
Daughter
May 8, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mitchell and all his family and friends.
Misericordia Home
