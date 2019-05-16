|
Mitchell Milenkovich, age 95, of Highland Park, formerly of Chicago, passed away May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gloria "Slavica" Milenkovich nee Jukic (2002); loved father of Melinda and cherished grandfather of Kolya and Niko. He is also survived by family in Serbia. A private service will be held at New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, 35240 W. Grant Avenue, Third Lake, IL 60046. Info – Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 773-545-3800 or www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019